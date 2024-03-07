Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.