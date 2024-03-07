Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $54.63

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.63, but opened at $56.60. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 2,294,475 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

