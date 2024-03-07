Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $49.77

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $48.01. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 19,653,518 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

