Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 179,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 193,092 shares.The stock last traded at $88.41 and had previously closed at $89.08.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
