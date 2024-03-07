Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 179,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 193,092 shares.The stock last traded at $88.41 and had previously closed at $89.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

