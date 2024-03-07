Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

