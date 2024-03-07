Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.