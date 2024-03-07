Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DHC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
