Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CEO Acquires $997,853.85 in Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

