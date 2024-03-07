Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Scotiabank

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.