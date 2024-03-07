DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 116.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $111.75 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

