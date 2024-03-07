Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,733 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,916,000 after buying an additional 8,009,051 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,681 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

