Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Sells $1,881,440.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $212.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 624.31 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after buying an additional 213,552 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duolingo

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.