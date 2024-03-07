EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Raised to $14.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SATS. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of SATS opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 4,541.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 625,325 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $10,155,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

