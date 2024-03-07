eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 822,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
eHealth Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $6.42 on Thursday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.56). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eHealth will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $20,895,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eHealth by 269.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in eHealth by 460.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 392,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eHealth by 79.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 331,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.
