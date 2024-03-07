Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) PT Lowered to $9.25

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.89% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.