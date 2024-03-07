Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.26.

Elastic Stock Down 0.0 %

ESTC stock opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.54 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Elastic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

