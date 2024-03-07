Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 17,415 shares.The stock last traded at $216.13 and had previously closed at $220.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

