Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.06.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 338,434 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 200.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.