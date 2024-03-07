Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

