Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.61.

NYSE:EMR opened at $109.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,225,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,082,000 after buying an additional 136,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

