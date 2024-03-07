Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.69

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.69 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 93.25 ($1.18). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.18), with a volume of 1,304,546 shares trading hands.

Empiric Student Property Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £558.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,086.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.95.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

