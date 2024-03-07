ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.72

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and traded as high as $32.30. ENN Energy shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 11,009 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
