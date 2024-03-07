Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,709 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Entergy worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.