Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.