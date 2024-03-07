Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,501 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,994,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,841,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.