Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.