Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PENN Entertainment worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

