Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,635 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of WesBanco worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

