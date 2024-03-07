Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 152.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after buying an additional 814,164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.