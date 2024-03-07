Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

