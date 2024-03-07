Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Neogen worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

