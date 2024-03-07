Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 213.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GitLab worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of GitLab by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GitLab by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $61.42 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

