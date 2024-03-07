Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 251.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IONS opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Insider Activity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

