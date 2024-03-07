Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $3,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

