Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 28.75% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CID. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CID opened at $31.71 on Thursday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

