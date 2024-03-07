Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,369 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

