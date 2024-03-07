Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,920 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 112.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

