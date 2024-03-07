EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $145.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.40.

EOG stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

