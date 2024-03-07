Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EQNR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

