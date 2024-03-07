Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,163,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159,008 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

