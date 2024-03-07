Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75.

On Monday, December 11th, Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00.

Confluent Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

