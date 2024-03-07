Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EVBG opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.