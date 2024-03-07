Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

