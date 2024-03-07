Evercore ISI Raises Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Price Target to $89.00

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TDW. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NYSE TDW opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.17. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $86.99.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Boston Partners grew its position in Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after buying an additional 2,073,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 401,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,322,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

