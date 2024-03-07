Evercore ISI Trims fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price to $2.50

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.42.

FUBO stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

