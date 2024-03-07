Evercore ISI Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $69.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after buying an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $112,914,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

