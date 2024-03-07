Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

