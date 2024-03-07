Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,488,000.00 in Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Exicure Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Exicure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exicure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exicure by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exicure by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

