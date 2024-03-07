Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,579 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

