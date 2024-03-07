FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.56.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $248.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.