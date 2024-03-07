Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.00.

RACE stock opened at $416.60 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $252.17 and a 1-year high of $430.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $572,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferrari by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,356,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,962,000 after buying an additional 284,169 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

